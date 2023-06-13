Man held after killing two dogs in Gozo / Malta News Dispatch – Tuesday 13 June 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Property deeds down in May

In May 2023, the total count of finalized deeds for residential property reached 1,080, indicating a decline of 171 deeds or 13.7% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the National Statistics Office reported a rise in the number of promise of sale agreements for residential property registered in May 2023. The figure stood at 1,304, reflecting an increase of 179 agreements or 15.9% in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.(Newsbook)

Man held after killing two dogs in Gozo

The police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the killing of two dogs in Sannat. The two fox terriers were reportedly killed in the area of Triq il-Għaxra ta’ Ottubru, 1942 yesterday evening, the police said in a statement. While the dogs were picked up by the Animal Welfare Directorate, police investigations led to the 51-year-old who is “assisting the police” in the investigations. (Times of Malta)

Domestic Violence Commissioner resigns

Audrey Friggieri, the Commissioner on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, has submitted her resignation. The specific reason for her resignation remains unknown, and Friggieri has not released any comment. Friggieri assumed the role of commissioner in February 2020, following the tragic murder of 34-year-old Chantelle Chetcuti, a mother of two, at the hands of her ex-partner. She succeeded Simone Cini, who had also stepped down from the position.

(Maltatoday)

Morning Briefing

Audit flags Enemalta’s poor due diligence in wind farm project

An Enemalta audit has revealed significant deficiencies in its involvement in the acquisition of a wind farm in Montenegro, including inadequate due diligence regarding the obscure company from which the project was purchased. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli presented the internal audit report to parliament on Monday. Although the report had been completed in 2021, it had been concealed until the Times of Malta successfully obtained a copy through a freedom of information challenge. According to the report, Enemalta should have conducted more thorough due diligence procedures to identify potential conflicts of interest. (Maltatoday)

Lilu King siblings arrested inside Court building

Two siblings of ‘Lilu King,’ were arrested inside the law courts on Monday, mere moments after a witness disclosed that they had approached him the previous week with an attempt to influence his testimony. The identity of the witness, whose name was prohibited from being disclosed by the court, was providing testimony in the ongoing legal proceedings against Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty. Elmushraty is facing charges of money laundering following an extensive three-month police investigation into his opulent lifestyle and alleged association with an organized crime syndicate. (Times of Malta)

Public service expo costs state coffers just short of €300k

A total of €293,534.72 were spent on the Public Service Expo organised last month. Prime Minister Robert Abela gave details in Parliament following a PQ by Opposition MP Karol Aquilina relation to the event held between 10 and 12 May. The 20 stands exhibited digital tools which are currently in use, including an air traffic simulator, statue holograms and 3D costume scanning, to show technological advancements within the public service. (Newsbook)

