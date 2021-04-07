Malta: Nexia BT partners granted bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent leads with the release on bail of Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini against a deposit of €60,000 and a personal guarantee of €90,000. Their associates Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bond Carter were also granted bail.

Another story says that health authorities will introduce new safety protocols today as the government is expected to relax some of the Covid-19 restrictions. In a statement, the doctor’s association appealed for a gradual reopening.

