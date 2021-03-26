Malta: NGO accuses roads agency of operating without permit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent covers a press conference by Graffitti, four days into a protest blocking works on the construction of a new road in Dingli. The NGO said that Infrastructure Malta did not have the necessary permits to carry out the works.

The paper reports on the evidence about transactions between Brian Tonna and Keith Schembri and quotes a court expert who warned that double invoicing took place for the same payment linked to purchases of Maltese passports.

