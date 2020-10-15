Malta: Nine in ten want voucher scheme re-run

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a national survey finds that 85 percent of people believe that the Covid-19 voucher scheme helped the economy while 96 percent want the system to be issued again. The survey was conducted by Vincent Marmara for the Economy Ministry.

Another story says that a 59-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Tuesday while he was in intensive care, making him one of the youngest victims of the disease. The patient became the 45th coronavirus casualty.

