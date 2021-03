Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that state witness Vince Muscat said that a serving Cabinet minister was involved in an important crime. Opposition spokesperson for justice Karol Aquilina called on the Prime Minister to identify the minister.

Another story reports the death of three patients with Covid-19, two women aged 70 and a man aged 73. The paper says there have now been 42 victims of the virus since the start of the month.

