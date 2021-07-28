Malta: Opposition Leader calls for bi-partisan effort to reform judiciary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes an opinion piece by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech urging the government to launch a bi-partisan effort to implement the recommendations of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia when they are published. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-28/local-news/PN-urges-bi-partisan-effort-for-quick-execution-of-judges-proposals-6736235523

The paper follows the testimony of Matthew Caruana Galizia in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. He said that he was working with his mother to uncover secrets in the Electrogas deal before she was killed by car bomb. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-27/local-news/LIVE-Compilation-of-evidence-against-Yorgen-Fenech-continues-6736235503

