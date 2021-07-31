Malta: Opposition Leader wants parliament to follow up public inquiry recommendations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with a demand by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to form a parliamentary committee to follow the recommendations set out by the Caruana Public inquiry. Grech was speaking in a special session of the House on Friday. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/30/ghandu-jitwaqqaf-kumitat-parlamentari-sabiex-jigu-diskussi-fid-dettal-ir-rakkomandazzjonijiet-li-hargu-bernard-grech/

The paper says that Prime Minister Robert Abela ignored the question about whether he would disassociate himself from his predecessor Joseph Muscat. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne told parliament that apologies are not enough. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/30/jibqa-ma-jichadx-lil-muscat/

