Malta: Opposition holds urgent meeting with President over Interpretations Act

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech led a delegation of MPs in a cordial visit to President George Vella where they raised concerns about amendments to the Interpretations Act proposed by the government.

Another story quotes a message by Keith Schembri on Facebook which said that the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry against him were ‘persecution’ by the PN establishment against him for being part of Joseph Muscat team.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...