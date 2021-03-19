Malta: Opposition holds urgent meeting with President over Interpretations Act

In-Nazzjon reports that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech led a delegation of MPs in a cordial visit to President George Vella where they raised concerns about amendments to the Interpretations Act proposed by the government.
Another story quotes a message by Keith Schembri on Facebook which said that the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry against him were ‘persecution’ by the PN establishment against him for being part of Joseph Muscat team.
