Malta: Over 96,000 received second dose

L-Orizzont says that 96,631 people have been administered the full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Public Health Superintendent said that nearly 60 percent of people in the 50-59 age group received the jab in two weeks. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/02/jinghataw-kwazi-60000-doza-tal-covid-19/

Another story speaks to doctors who dismiss fears that the Covid-19 vaccine causes shingles. Recent cases of shingles in Israel raised concerns about the effects of vaccination, but the scientific community found no link between the two.

