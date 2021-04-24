Malta: Over 96,000 received second dose

L-Orizzont says that 96,631 people have been administered the full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Public Health Superintendent said that nearly 60 percent of people in the 50-59 age group received the jab in two weeks. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/02/jinghataw-kwazi-60000-doza-tal-covid-19/
Another story speaks to doctors who dismiss fears that the Covid-19 vaccine causes shingles. Recent cases of shingles in Israel raised concerns about the effects of vaccination, but the scientific community found no link between the two.
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro