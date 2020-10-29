Malta: Panama Papers investigation making progress

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Economic Crimes Unit head Alexandra Mamo who said that a judicial probe into the Panama Papers is at a ‘crucial stage’. Mamo was testifying before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday.

The paper says that new Covid-19 regulations coming into effect today will close down almost 500 bars for the month of November. Besides bars, all catering establishments except restaurants are impacted by new regulations.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...