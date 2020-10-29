Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Panama Papers investigation making progress

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Economic Crimes Unit head Alexandra Mamo who said that a judicial probe into the Panama Papers is at a ‘crucial stage’. Mamo was testifying before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday.

The paper says that new Covid-19 regulations coming into effect today will close down almost 500 bars for the month of November. Besides bars, all catering establishments except restaurants are impacted by new regulations.

