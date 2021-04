Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that public spending on Covid-19 assistance schemes for business and families rose to €3 million a day. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that government income from economic activity decreased by €2 million daily.

Another story reports on a European Court of Justice decision confirming that the appointment of new members of the judiciary by the government in 2019 was not in breach of Maltese or European law.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...