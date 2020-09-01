Malta: Parents anxious about COVID-19 still want online schooling as option

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A few thousands of parents congregating on a Facebook group are insisting on their right to keep their children home when schools re-open.

They are calling for online schooling to be retained as an option when schools reopen in September, as fears over the recent spike in COVID-19 grow.

Malta is currently registering between 30 to 50 COVID-19 cases a day. The island now has the second-highest rate of new cases on a 14-day average in the EU.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:50

