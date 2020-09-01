Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Parents anxious about COVID-19 still want online schooling as option

A few thousands of parents congregating on a Facebook group are insisting on their right to keep their children home when schools re-open.

They are calling for online schooling to be retained as an option when schools reopen in September, as fears over the recent spike in COVID-19 grow. 

Malta is currently registering between 30 to 50 COVID-19 cases a day. The island now has the second-highest rate of new cases on a 14-day average in the EU.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:50

By Corporate Dispatch

