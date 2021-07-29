Malta: Parliamentary debate on Rosianne Cutajar to resume today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the parliamentary ethics committee is meeting again today to discuss the Standards Commissioner report on Rosianne Cutajar. In the last meeting, the government disagreed with an opposition motion to sanction the MP. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-28/local-news/Rosianne-Cutajar-report-Ethics-committee-to-meet-on-Thursday-morning-6736235533

Another story reports that two Covid-19 patients died while receiving treatment at Mater Dei on Wednesday. Aged 95 and 86, the victims bring the total number of deaths from the virus to 423. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-28/local-news/Covid-19-95-new-cases-two-deaths-recorded-6736235531

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro