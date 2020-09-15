Malta: People expected to revert to previous consumption patterns – EY Malta Consumer Survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Although spending has decreased as a result of the pandemic, going forward, the expectation is that people would revert to their previous consumption patterns, an Ernst and Young (EY) Malta survey has revealed.

The general perception is that there will be a return to pre-COVID-19 levels of spending across all categories in the future once the pandemic is over. Affordability remains a concern though, with 67% of respondents indicating they will be cautious about their spending and 45% saying they will postpone major purchases.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:10

