Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday leads with reports that some people are being offered the Covid-19 vaccine earlier than they should, jumping ahead of more vulnerable cohorts. There have been over 170,000 inoculations so far.

The paper publishes an article by senior editor Stephen Calleja who contracted the Covid-19 virus and battled for his life for two weeks. Calleja speaks about the impact of the experience.

