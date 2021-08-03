Malta: People watched more TV during the pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that TV viewership increased by an average daily of 12 minutes during the pandemic. The Broadcasting Authority annual report found that people aged 12 and over have watched nearly two hours of TV every day since March last year.

The paper speaks to the General Workers Union spokesperson for education, Gabriel Pullicino, who said that a report published by the government last week outlined the major obstacles in the schooling system.

Another story says that the industrial tribunal awarded compensation of €18,500 to a man who was dismissed from his job for covering a shift for his colleague against company rules. The chairperson of the tribunal said the decision was unjust. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/tkecca-mill-impjieg-ghax-dahal-jahdem-minflok-siehbu-jinghata-kumpens-ta-18520/

