Malta: Pilatus Bank slapped with multimillion fine

The Times reports that the FIAU imposed a €4.9 million fine on Pilatus Bank for systemic neglect of anti-money laundering procedures. A statement by the unit said that the now-shuttered bank failed to apply due diligence obligations on 97 per cent of clients. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pilatus-fined-record-49m-for-letting-millions-flow-through-malta.897280

The paper speaks with Jonathan Cassar, the head of information security at the government’s IT agency, who revealed that state servers receive around a million spoof emails every month. He said there is little that can be done to stop them. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/government-receives-one-million-spoofing-attempts-every-month.897298

