Malta: PL gearing up for general election

The Sunday Times says that the Labour Party set up a strategy team led by former OPM spokesperson Kurt Farrugia to start planning the election campaign. No date has been identified but sources said the Prime Minister is eyeing the second half of this year.

Another story quotes a statement by health authorities saying that less than one percent of those who received the Covid-19 vaccine have contracted the virus after the jab. The vaccine takes around two weeks to develop immunity.

