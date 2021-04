Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd leads with the official inauguration of the Marsa Junction project this week. Prime Minister Robert Abela described the flyover complex as a reflection of the ambition and perseverance of people in Malta.

The paper dismisses claims by former PN Leader that the last election was skewed by the power of incumbency of the Labour government. It says that 324 people were added to the public service in 2017 compared with 509 in 2013.

