Malta: PM inaugurates new €470 million project – Indis Malta

Prime Minister Robert Abela has inaugurated Indis Malta that has replaced Malta Industrial Parks and over the coming eight years will carry out projects worth €470 million, with new spaces for industries to attract greater investment and create thousands of new job opportunities.

This project includes a five-block extension of the Malta Life Science Park for research, development and innovation with an investment of € 101 million; rehabilitation of the landfill in Luqa on an area of ​​85,000 square metres for an industrial space with an investment of € 51 million, regeneration of the Business Incubation Center in Kordin with an investment of € 14 million for startups; construction of new factories and roads in the industrial area of ​​Ħal Far with an investment of almost € 80 million; taxiway expansion at the airport and other facilities in the aviation sector; as well as infrastructure development and construction of new roads in various industrial areas.

Source: TVM

Updated 1740

