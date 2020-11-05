Malta: PM inaugurates new €470 million project – Indis Malta

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Prime Minister Robert Abela has inaugurated Indis Malta that has replaced Malta Industrial Parks and over the coming eight years will carry out projects worth €470 million, with new spaces for industries to attract greater investment and create thousands of new job opportunities.
This project includes a five-block extension of the Malta Life Science Park for research, development and innovation with an investment of € 101 million; rehabilitation of the landfill in Luqa on an area of 85,000 square metres for an industrial space with an investment of € 51 million, regeneration of the Business Incubation Center in Kordin with an investment of € 14 million for startups; construction of new factories and roads in the industrial area of Ħal Far with an investment of almost € 80 million; taxiway expansion at the airport and other facilities in the aviation sector; as well as infrastructure development and construction of new roads in various industrial areas.