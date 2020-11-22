Malta: PM prioritises diversity in new Cabinet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the new Cabinet unveiled on Saturday characterises a diverse but unified government. Abela said that his priority was to raise the quality of life.

Another story says that there have been 179 same-sex marriages in Malta since the law was introduced in 2017. Figures published this week show a decline in 2019 because of the Covid-19 restrictions but Gozo registered its first four marriages.

