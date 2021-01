Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development addressed by the Prime Minister. Speaking about governance, Robert Abela said that Malta has done everything it had to do ahead of the Moneyval assessment.

The paper quotes a recent study published in Germany which finds that the Covid-19 virus does not only attack the respiratory organs but the entire body, particularly the cardiovascular system.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...