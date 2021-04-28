Malta: PM suggests Standards Commissioner should not be a former MP

The Independent asks the Prime Minister about the ongoing debate regarding the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life following criticism by MPs on the government benches. Robert Abela questioned whether the Office should be held by a former MP. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-27/local-news/Abela-questions-whether-Standards-Commissioner-should-be-a-former-MP-6736232981
The paper quotes Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli who explained the latest round of business aid schemes as a mix of direct support measures for companies and incentives for business development. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-27/local-news/Live-Prime-Minister-addressing-press-conference-6736232974
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro