Malta: PN announces national conference on the environment

In-Nazzjon says that the PN will hold a national conference on the environment on September 29. Party leader Bernard Grech said that environmental issues must be at the top of the political agenda. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/17/ilkonferenza-nazzjonali-tal-pn-dwar-it-tibdil-fil-kilma-ghad-29-ta-settembru/

Another story quotes the secretary-general of the General Workers Union, Josef Bugeja, who warned about a rise in precarious jobs. Addressing a PL conference, Bugeja said that low unemployment is important, but people need quality jobs with good conditions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/17/aktar-unions-ghaqdiet-u-professjonisti-qed-jikxfu-l-fallimenti-fil-politika-tal-gvern/

