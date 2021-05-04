Malta: PN announces policy vision for next decade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a PN press event where leader Bernard Grech presented a new policy framework developing a ten-year vision for Malta. Grech said that the party wants policies that help people accomplish their ambitions. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/03/se-nkunu-partit-politiku-propozittiv-u-innovattiv-bernard-grech/

The paper asks the Prime Minister about the damning report by the Auditor General on a development contract awarded by St Vincent de Paul Residence. Robert Abela said he will analyse the conclusions before taking any action. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/03/l-iskandlu-ta-san-vincenz-robert-abela-jibqa-jiddefendi-dan-id-deal/

