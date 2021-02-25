Malta: PN begins consultation exercise on energy policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between the PN and the Developers’ Association, the first in a series of consultation sessions about policy proposals for the energy sector announced by the party.

Another story says that the police arraigned four men in connection with the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. The men were arrested following the admission in court by murder suspect Vince Muscat.

