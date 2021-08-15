Malta: PN criticises Marsascala marina project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN spokesperson Peter Agius that authorities issued a tender for a marina in Marsascala behind the residents’ backs. He said that the plans failed to conduct proper consultation or impact assessment. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/14/progetti-fuq-skala-kbira-jehtieg-li-jibdew-minn-valutazzjoni-tal-impatt-u-konsultazzjoni-mar-residenti-il-pn/

The paper publishes an interview with financial services expert Paul Bonello who warned that the Prime Minister will postpone difficult measures that address shortcomings highlighted by the FATF until after the election. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/14/il-medicina-biex-nohorgu-mill-greylisting-hi-morra-hafna-paul-bonello-espert-fil-qasam-finanzjarju/

