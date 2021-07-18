Malta: PN elects new general council president and executive committee members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument reports the election of Mark Anthony Sammut to president of the PN’s General Council as well as a number of other new members to the party’s Executive Council. Sammut said it was time for the PN to set new aspirations for Malta.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech in an address at the end of the party’s General Council. He said that the party is renewing itself to become an alternative government and promised further changes shortly.

