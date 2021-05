Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument carries an interview with the coordinator of the PN policy clusters reform, Claudio Grech. The MP said that the project identifies 128 priorities based on quality of life and a better economic mission.

Another story says that the ministers from Gozo, Clint Camilleri, Justyne Caruana, and Anton Refalo, are ‘locked in competition’ to help people in their constituency jump the line for the Covid-19 vaccination.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro