Il-Mument quotes PN spokesperson for Home Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami calling for the removal of prison director Alexander Dalli. He said that the latest suicide attempt indicates systemic failure at Corradino.

Another story reports unrest among the members of the PL Parliamentary Group in the wake of plans for a marina in Marsascala announced by Transport Malta. The paper says that MPs were not sufficiently consulted about the project.

