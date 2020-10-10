Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN launches pre-budget document

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the presentation of the pre-budget document by the Nationalist Party. Party leader Bernard Grech said that the pandemic presents an opportunity for the country to revisit its economic model and rebuild its reputation.

Another story reports that a 68-year-old man lost his life in an accident at work on Friday. A medical team arrived on site at the Birżebbuġa Industrial Park but the man was certified dead and an investigation has been launched.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11
%d bloggers like this: