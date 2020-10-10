Malta: PN launches pre-budget document

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the presentation of the pre-budget document by the Nationalist Party. Party leader Bernard Grech said that the pandemic presents an opportunity for the country to revisit its economic model and rebuild its reputation.

Another story reports that a 68-year-old man lost his life in an accident at work on Friday. A medical team arrived on site at the Birżebbuġa Industrial Park but the man was certified dead and an investigation has been launched.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11

Like this: Like Loading...