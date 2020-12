Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who challenged the Prime Minister to publish his tax returns and declare whether he has ever discussed his VAT situation with the tax commissioner.

Another story reports the death of five Covid-19 patients between Sunday and Monday, raising the total number of casualties to 2015. The most recent victims, three women and two men, were aged between 77 and 95.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...