Malta: PN Leader demands resigantions

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the public now expects the Prime Minister to announce who is going to take the responsibility for the Caruana Galizia murder. Reacting to the conclusion of the inquiry, Grech said that impunity shelters criminals.

Another story says that the public inquiry report censures the state for having failed to take the necessary precautions to avoid the attack on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s life. The 430-page document says that the police had the obligation to protect the journalist.

The paper reports on the election of Michael Piccinino as the new PN secretary general. On Thursday, the party’s Executive Committee also confirmed nominations for other top positions within its structures.

