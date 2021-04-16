Malta: PN Leader reiterates commitment to make party younger

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that decisions need to be made to revitalise the party and open it to more young people. Grech said it is his responsibility to make the difficult decisions that.

Another report publishes a statement by the Nationalist Party calling on the Prime Minister to sack minister Carmelo Abela following a report by the Standards Commissioner accusing the minister of using public funds for personal promotion campaigns.

