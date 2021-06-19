Malta: PN Leader says good governance is vital to economic success

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech during a conference by the employers’ association. He said that good governance is fundamental to the country’s economic performance. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/18/huwa-krucjali-li-pajjizna-jkollu-governanza-tajba-bernard-grech/

In-Nazzjon says that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli appeared to dismiss figures about the use of interconnector capacity that she had originally tabled in parliament. The paper says that the country paid €10 million in higher fees to buy energy from Electrogas. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/18/twaqqa-c-cifri-li-tat-hi-stess/

