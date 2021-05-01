Malta: PN Leader says retail sector needs backing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to The Point shopping mall at end of the first week since the reopening of shops. Grech said that policy needs to support the retail sector create new niches. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/30/il-pn-kommess-li-jinholqu-nicec-ekonomici-jissarrfu-fxoghol-ta-kwalita-bernard-grech/

Another says that Rosanne Grech, whose husband Ivan succumbed to the Covid-19 virus minutes before an ambulance was due to take off, is still in New Delhi for further care with their newly adopted child. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/30/imut-il-alti-li-kie-l-indja-u-li-kien-rikoverat-fi-sptar-bil-covid/

