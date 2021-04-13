Malta: PN Leader sees hope in survey results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that recent surveys show the party has reduced the gap with the Labour Party by half over the last six months. Grech promised to take the necessary decisions to continue strengthening the party.

The paper says the Education Minister Justyne Caruana is refusing to say whether she had approved a contract worth €5,000 a month awarded by her ministry to Daniel Bogdanovic. Caruana said she will answer in the appropriate fora.

