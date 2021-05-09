Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says PN Leader Bernard Grech was prepared to present a motion in the party Executive Committee to disqualify MPs Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi from contesting the next election but rescinded after the two agreed on a common statement.

The paper publishes an interview with Richmond Foundation communications coordinator Svetlana Gatt who said that the pandemic contributed to a rise in anxiety and the organisation was received the equivalent of three months’ calls for help in 10 days.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro