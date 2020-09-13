Malta: PN leadership election on 3 October as Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech are cleared to run

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party leadership election will be held on 3 October with early voting being spread out over the preceding week, the party’s Electoral Commission said.

Delia and Grech had been interviewed at length by the Candidate’s Commission and were subjected to a financial due diligence test at the hands of an expert panel. In a very dry communication yesterday, the commission informed the party’s election chief Peter Fenech that both candidates were cleared to contest.

Both candidates have promised to publish the results of the financial due diligence test.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:00

Like this: Like Loading...