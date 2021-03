Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on an urgent meeting of the PN parliamentary group on Sunday discussing the charges against Keith Schembri and ten other people. The group said that good governance remains at the top of its agenda.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who told interviewer Chris Peregin that steps forward in cases against institutionalised corruption came thanks to the efforts of Daphne Caruana Galizia, civil society, and the PN.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...