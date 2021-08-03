Malta: PN promises Mġarr Harbour extension

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with proposals by the PN for the enlargement of the Mġarr harbour to cater for higher traffic between the two islands. The party’s policy cluster focusing on Gozo also recommends a new passenger vessel and a cargo vessel for Gozo Channel. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/02/il-pn-jipproponi-investiment-fil-port-tal-imgarr/

The paper reports that Opposition Leader Bernard Grech tabled a motion of no confidence in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, calling him unfit for the role. The move follows the publication of a WhatsApp exchange between the minister and Yorgen Fenech. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/02/edward-zammit-lewis-mhux-denju-li-jservi-ta-ministru-tal-gvern/

