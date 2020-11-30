Malta: PN proposes referendum on Gozo-Malta tunnel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for greater autonomy for Gozo with the creation of a Regional Council and a specific socio-economic plan for the island. Grech said the party favours a referendum for Gozitans on the proposed tunnel.

The paper reports on the arraignment in court of former PL secretary general Jimmy Magro accused of demanding a 10 percent cut on a waste management contract issued by the Local Councils Association. The case was reported by the suppliers in 2014.

Another story says that the number of Covid-19 infections rose to a total 9,969 since the beginning of the outbreak in March. On Sunday, 143 new cases were reported while there were 139 recoveries.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...