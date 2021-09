Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument reports an increase in the cost of living affecting many products and services. A statement by the Nationalist Party warns that rising costs have an impact on families and businesses.

The paper carries an interview with PN spokesperson for education Clyde Puli who said that the party’s proposals for a review of salaries in the education sector will give greater opportunity for students to succeed.

