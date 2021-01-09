Malta: PN sides with teachers on right to strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon publishes a statement by the PN which defended the teachers’ right to strike following criticism by the Education Minister. The party said it is satisfied with the deal reached by the stakeholders on Friday.

Another report quotes the union of teachers which said that the strikes on Thursday and Friday were a ‘great success’. Representatives of the state, independent, and church schools formed a working group that will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation.

