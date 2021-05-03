Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PN to present mental wellbeing strategy

In-Nazzjon quotes PL Leader Bernard Grech who announced plans by the party to unveil a mental health care strategy. Grech said that mental wellbeing needs a comprehensive strategy that includes support from a young age. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/02/fil-gimghat-li-gejjin-il-pn-se-jressaq-proposti-ghal-sahha-mentali-ahjar/

Another story reports the return to Malta of Roseanne Barbara and her newly adopted daughter from India on Sunday evening. Roseanne’s husband, Ivan, contracted Covid-19 on the trip and died last week just before take-off. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/02/il-familja-barbara-tingiieb-lura-malta/

