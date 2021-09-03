Malta: PN unveils new website

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Pilatus Bank has been formally charged with money laundering activities following a magisterial inquiry into the bank’s operations. The court ordered the bank’s assets to be frozen. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/02/l-eks-kap-legali-ta-pilatus-bank-mixlija-bhasil-ta-flus-u-tinghata-l-plegg-il-bank-akkuzat-ukoll/

Another report announces a new campaign unveiled by the Nationalist Party ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. During a press conference, PN secretary General Michael Piccinino launched a new website for the party. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/02/il-pn-iniedi-l-kampanja-kun-il-bidla/

