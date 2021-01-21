Malta: PN unveils shadow cabinet reshuffle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the announcement of a reshuffle in the shadow cabinet. PN Leader Bernard Grech said the changes will not only strengthen the parliamentary group but will also prepare the party for the next election.

Another story follows a meeting of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee which discussed the National Audit Office report on the Electrogas power station. The report found that the government was not procuring electricity at the best prices.

