Malta: PN urging long-time politicians to take a step back – Updated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the PN is spearheading an effort to open its structures, including the parliamentary group, to new people. Veteran MPs are being asked to move to new roles within the party.

The idea, first floated by Nationalist MP Claudio Grech last year, seems to have garnered more support, including that of PN Leader Bernard Grech, party sources said.

Some PN MPs have served for over 20 years, including Mario Galea, who was first elected to Parliament in 1992, Edwin Vassallo, who first became an MP in 1996, and Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Jason Azzopardi, who have served as MPs since 1998. David Agius, Robert Arrigo, Mario de Marco and Clyde Puli have served since 2003. Beppe Fenech Adami, Chris Said and Stephen Spiteri have been in Parliament since 2008. Maria Deguara has only been an MP since 2017, but at 71 years old she is the oldest Nationalist MP.

Earlier this week, when referring to the “encouraging” survey results, Bernard Grech said that “difficult decisions” will need to be made, without elaborating further. Read more here

Another story says that questions sent to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat about Keith Schembri remained unanswered a month after the arraignment of his chief of staff and other accomplices.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...