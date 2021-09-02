Malta: PN working group assessing injustice claims in public sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that a PN working group is reviewing claims of injustice in the public sector, promising redress to victims if the party is elected to government. The group is composed of experts in public administration. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/01/gvern-gdid-nazzjonalista-jaghti-rimedji-lil-dawk-kollha-li-sofrew-ingustizzji/

The paper says that the Holy See is assessing the Covid-19 situation before dates for the Pope’s trip to Malta are confirmed. The pontiff is expected to visit the islands before visiting Cyprus in early December. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/09/01/decizi-d-dati-ghaz-zjara-tal-papa-fpajjizna-jonqos-biss-konferma-ufficjali/

