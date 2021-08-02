Malta: Police acquire intelligence on Dubai offshore companies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that tax authorities have handed over data about 20 Maltese individuals with offshore companies in Dubai to the police financial crime unit. Last month, the Commissioner for Revenue requested information obtained by Germany. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/data-on-maltese-nationals-dubai-offshore-holdings-given-to-police.890743

Another story says that more than €12 million are estimated to have been wiped off the tourism sector as a result of holiday cancellations. Air Malta said that some 15,000 passengers withdrew their bookings after the introduction of new travel rules in July.

